Kolkata Metro to run moving stranded train on battery for first time in India

Kolkata: In a first in the country, the Metro Railway Kolkata is installing a battery system that will allow a train filled with passengers to move to the nearest station in the event of a sudden power outage, an official said.

The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is coming up in the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor (Blue Line) which runs across Kolkata from the north to the south. The system is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“It would be the first such initiative in the country to further ensure commuters’ safety and improve energy consumption,” a Metro spokesperson said.

The new system in the Blue Line, India’s oldest Metro service, will be an “amalgamation of inverters and Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries”.

ACCs are the new generation advanced energy storage technologies that can store electric energy, either as electrochemical or chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required.