Kolkata rape-murder case: Who are in the task force formed by Supreme Court to ensure doctors' safety

The court also asked the CBI to submit a report on Thursday on the status of its investigation into the August 9 murder.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 06:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the setting up of a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on safety at their work place, days after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar hospital sparked nationwide protests.

Members of the task force include:

1. Surgeon Vice Admiral R Sarin

2. Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

3. Dr M Shreenivas

4. Dr Pratima Murty

5. Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri

6. Dr Saumitra Rawat

7. Prof Anita Saxena, Head Cardiology, AIIMS Delhi

8. Prof Pallavi Sapre, Dean Grant Medical College Mumbai

9. Dr Padma Srivastava, Neurology dept, AIIMS

Ex-officio members of the task force include:

1. Cabinet Secretary to Govt of India

2. Home Secretary to Govt of India

3. Secretary to Union Health Ministry

4. Chairperson of the National Medical Commission

5. President of the National Board of Examiners

"The task force shall look into the safety, well-being of medical professionals and other cognate matters highlighted. The NTF shall consider following to prepare an action plan: prevent gender-based violence, prepare a national plan pertaining to improvement of safety norms, working conditions of interns, resident, and non-resident doctors," the CJI said.

The court also asked the CBI to submit a report on Thursday on the status of its investigation into the August 9 murder.

Meanwhile, the top court slammed the West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR in the rape-murder case, and asked what were hospital authorities doing.

"It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide," the bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed.

The bench rapped the Kolkata Police and asked how a mob of thousands entered the RG Kar Medical College.

When the conduct of the R G Kar Hospital's principal was under scrutiny, how was he appointed to another college immediately, it asked.

The top court said the power of the West Bengal government should not be unleashed on protestors as its time of national catharsis.

(With PTI inputs)

Published 20 August 2024, 06:53 IST
