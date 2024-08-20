Kolkata rape-murder case: Who are in the task force formed by Supreme Court to ensure doctors' safety

Meanwhile, the top court slammed the West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR in the rape-murder case, and asked what were hospital authorities doing.

"It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide," the bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed.

The bench rapped the Kolkata Police and asked how a mob of thousands entered the RG Kar Medical College.

When the conduct of the R G Kar Hospital's principal was under scrutiny, how was he appointed to another college immediately, it asked.

The top court said the power of the West Bengal government should not be unleashed on protestors as its time of national catharsis.

