Kolkata rape-murder: Ex-RG Kar hospital principal, Tala PS officer-in-charge produced in court

Kolkata: Former principal of R G Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were on Sunday produced before a court here on Sunday by the CBI in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the medical facility.

"We will seek a three-day remand for them in the Sealdah court,” an officer said.

The CBI, which is probing the case, had on Saturday evening added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal.