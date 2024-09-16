Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

LIVE
Kolkata Rape-Murder Updates | Junior doctors continue to protest at Swasthya Bhawan

Hello readers! Former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and a cop have been sent to CBI custody till September 17 over the alleged delay in the registration of the FIR and missing evidence. Meanwhile, junior doctors continue their protest at Swasthya Bhawan, in the Salt Lake area of West Bengal's Kolkata. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates on the case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 03:27 IST

Follow Us :

08:0216 Sep 2024

Junior doctors continue their protest at Swasthya Bhawan, in West Bengal's Kolkata

08:0216 Sep 2024

Clapping, dancing to disco beats won't lead to success: TMC MLA on doctors' stir

A ruling Trinamool Congress MLA on Sunday courted controversy by lashing out at the movement of doctors and people on the RG Kar issue, saying that "mere clapping and dancing to slogans accompanied by music beat will not lead to success".

Read more

08:0416 Sep 2024

CBI gets custody of ex-R G Kar head, Tala police station OC till Sept 17

A local court on Sunday sent former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal to CBI custody till September 17, an officer said.

Read more

Published 16 September 2024, 03:27 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalIndian PoliticsProtestsCrimeCrimes against womenTMCKolkataMamata BanerjeeRape and Murder

Follow us on :

Follow Us