'Learn history of Bengal politics': CPI(M) attacks TMC over 'party flags alongside those of BJP' claim

Kolkata: Dismissing as a "blatant lie" the Trinamool Congress' allegations that its party flags were seen alongside those of the BJP during a procession in Darjeeling district, the CPI(M) on Wednesday said that before politicking in the state, the TMC should know the history of West Bengal politics.

The CPI(M), in a social media post, said that those red flags belong to the Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM), which had split from the CPI(M) in 1996 over the Gorkhaland issue in the Darjeeling hills.

The TMC posted in its X handle a video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by the PTI, where both red and saffron flags were seen during a procession in Darjeeling district.