'Matter of great shame': BJP slams Bengal govt for opposing HC's decision on Shajahan Sheikh

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday dubbed it as a matter of "great shame" that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was opposing the Calcutta High Court order to hand over the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI in the ED officers attack case.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court order reflects its "value system".

The BJP leader said the TMC is not denying the offence and has gone on to provide "political cover" to Sheikh. "It is not the accused but the state that has gone in appeal to the Supreme Court," he said.