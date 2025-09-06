Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Minor's body found in West Bengal; mob attack leaves accused couple dead

The mob also vandalised the property of the two neighbours of the child's family, alleging that they killed the minor, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 05:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 05:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeLynching

Follow us on :

Follow Us