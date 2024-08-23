Missing 'The Diary of West Bengal' director Sanoj Mishra found in Varanasi

Lucknow: Sanoj Mishra, the director of the controversial film ''The Diary of West Bengal'', who had been missing for the past eight days, was found in Varanasi, according to the police sources here.

Mishra, who went missing allegedly after being quizzed by the West Bengal police, was found on the Assi Ghat on the bank of the Ganga, sources said.

According to the sources, Mishra, the trailer of whose film had triggered a huge controversy, had been summoned by the Kolkata police after a case was lodged against him in this regard.