Mithun Chakraborty's health improves, likely to be discharged from hospital today

Kolkata: Doctors will take a call on discharging veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty from hospital on Monday, following improvement in his health condition, a senior official of the medical facility said.

Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital here on February 10, after he complained of severe chest pain.

"He is stable, fully conscious, well-oriented and active. Senior doctors, one physiotherapist, a speech therapist and other experts reviewed his health condition this morning. He will undergo a few clinical examinations before we decide on whether to discharge him today," the official told PTI.