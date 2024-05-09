Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Molestation case: Bengal Governor shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to 'common people'

A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Ananda Bose in the governor's house.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 08:06 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 08:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: In the backdrop of a woman employee of Raj Bhavan leveling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to around 100 'common people'.

Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from 5.30 pm of May 2 were being shown to people at the hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan and screening was underway.

A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Bose in the governor's house.

Bose had on Wednesday said he would show the footage to common people, barring "politician" Mamata Banerjee and "her" police.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2024, 08:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalC V Ananda Bose

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT