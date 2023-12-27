JOIN US
west bengal

Nadda removes Anupam Hazra from BJP national secretary post

The BJP's decision came on a day when Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 19:24 IST

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.

A former Lok Sabha MP, Hazra has been critical of the party's functioning in the state for some time.

The BJP's decision came on a day when Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes.

Hazra's removal from the post is being seen as a message to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership's line.

(Published 26 December 2023, 19:24 IST)
