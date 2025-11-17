Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Nearly all Bengal voters issued enumeration forms; false entries to invite action: CEO

Affixing a photograph on the form is optional, and any current photo that fits the allotted space may be used.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 14:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 14:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us