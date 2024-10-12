Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Nine arrested for raising slogans near Durga puja pandal released on bail

The high court has, in its order granting bail, directed that these persons will not create any disturbance near Durga puja pandals.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 16:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 16:05 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us