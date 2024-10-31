Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Not upset about failing to meet Amit Shah, may get chance later: Parents of deceased RG Kar medic

The couple, who had written to Shah on October 22 seeking an appointment, expressed hope that they may get the opportunity to meet the Union home minister in future.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 16:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 16:32 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us