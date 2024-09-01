Patient molests on-duty nurse in West Bengal hospital: Report

At a time when the country is witnessing outrage over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a patient allegedly molested an on-duty nurse at a hospital in West Bengal.

The accused, who was undergoing treatment at a health center in Birbhum district, allegedly touched the nurse's private parts while she was administering saline on Saturday night, according to an NDTV report.

The accused, who was arrested after the hospital authorities complained to the police, was reportedly accompanied by his family when the alleged incident happened.