Patient molests on-duty nurse in West Bengal hospital: Report

At a time when the country is witnessing outrage over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a patient allegedly molested an on-duty nurse at a hospital in West Bengal.
The accused, who was undergoing treatment at a health center in Birbhum district, allegedly touched the nurse's private parts while she was administering saline on Saturday night, according to an NDTV report.
The accused, who was arrested after the hospital authorities complained to the police, was reportedly accompanied by his family when the alleged incident happened.
"The male patient misbehaved with me and touched me inappropriately in my private parts while I was just following the doctor's instructions. He also hurled verbal abuses at me," NDTV quoted the nurse as saying.
"Such incidents occur due to a lack of security. Otherwise, how can a patient dare to do such a thing to someone on duty in the presence of his family members who do nothing to stop him," she told the publication.
Earlier, resident doctors went on an indefinite strike on August 12 nationwide after the body of a trainee doctor was found on the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.
Following the incident, doctors held the strike for 11 consecutive days, during which all elective services, wards, and OPDs were suspended.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 01 September 2024, 09:58 IST