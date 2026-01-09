<p>Kolkata: Police have arrested the man, who allegedly sent a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior Lok Bhavan official said on Friday.</p><p>The accused was nabbed from Salt Lake area near Kolkata late on Thursday, he said.</p>.RG Kar rape-murder: Calcutta High Court nixes Benga govt’s appeal against life term sentence to convict, admits CBI plea.<p>“This person is being questioned for more information regarding the matter,” the official said.</p><p>Initial probe revealed the accused had also issued the threat to the Lok Bhavan on its WhatsApp number, he said.</p><p>A detailed report about the incident has been sent to the home ministry, the official said.</p><p>Bose had on Thursday night received a death threat via email, following which his security was tightened.</p><p>The sender had threatened to "blast" the governor, the official said, adding, the accused had also mentioned his mobile number in the email.</p><p>Bose, who is under Z-plus security cover, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection.</p><p>A senior Kolkata Police officer said a meeting was held to review the security arrangements for the governor and areas in the vicinity of the Lok Bhavan.</p>