Political row erupts over 'heckling' of Bihar job aspirants in Bengal

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, in a post on X, wrote, "Has Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal taken the contract of only saving rapists? The West Bengal government gives a red-carpet welcome to Rohingya Muslims but kids from Bihar, who have gone there to appear in the competitive exam, are being thrashed!!! Are these children not part of India?" Echoing a similar view, Union minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an alliance partner of NDA, Chirag Paswan, wrote in a post on X, "The brutal assault on Bihari students in West Bengal is very unfortunate and condemnable. The chief minister of that state has once again insulted the Biharis, which cannot be tolerated at all. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee ji: Is it a crime to appear for an exam in West Bengal?" "I want to ask the Leader of Opposition of Bihar... on what grounds/basis will you support the TMC now? I request Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji to get the matter thoroughly investigated and take legal action against the culprits," he added.