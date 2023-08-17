Home
Homeindiawest bengal

President Murmu arrives in Kolkata, to launch advanced stealth frigate for Indian Navy

Murmu will launch the 'Vindhyagiri' at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd's (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly river, further propelling India's maritime prowess, a defence official said.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 07:12 IST

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Thursday morning to launch an advanced stealth frigate for the Indian Navy.

Governor CV Ananda Bose received her at the airport.

This is the sixth of seven ships being built under 'Project 17 Alpha' for the Navy.

This is the sixth of seven ships being built under 'Project 17 Alpha' for the Navy.

The first five ships of the project were launched between 2019 and 2022.

This is the third and last stealth frigate that the Kolkata-based warship maker was contracted to build for the Navy under the project.

The official said that 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The state-of-the-art ship will be fitted with the latest gadgets and undergo extensive trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service.

P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which is 149 metres long, with the displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots, according to a GRSE official. These are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions of air, surface and sub-surface.

During the day-long visit, the president will also launch 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', organised by Brahma Kumaris at the Raj Bhavan, according to a statement issued by her office.

This is Murmu's second visit to West Bengal after being elected the president last year. She visited the state in March.

Security was tightened in the city in view of the president's visit with traffic being regulated on several roads, officials said.

(Published 17 August 2023, 07:12 IST)
