R G Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal junior doctors likely to call off 'total cease work'

However, they plan to set a deadline for the state government to implement their demands, after which they will launch an 'indefinite fast' until their promises are fulfilled, as per a source.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 06:46 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 06:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatadoctor protest

