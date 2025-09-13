Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump weighs crackdown on medicines from China

For American patients, the proposed crackdown could reduce or even eliminate the availability of promising treatments invented in China.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 04:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 04:32 IST
World newsChinaDonald TrumpMedicine

Follow us on :

Follow Us