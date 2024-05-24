Relief for Suvendu Adhikari as Calcutta HC restrains police from proceeding further in its suo motu FIR

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday in an interim order restrained the West Bengal Police from proceeding further in its suo motu FIR in connection to which a raid was conducted by it in a house where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed to have his office and residence.

The police had gone to raid a house in Purba Medinipur district's Kolaghat on May 22, which Adhikari's lawyer stated was his office and residence.

Holding that the matter is at a very preliminary stage and the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election is due to be held on Saturday, the court restrained the police from proceeding further with the FIR till June 17.The matter will appear on the list for hearing again on June 10, the court directed.