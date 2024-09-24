Row over OBC list: West Bengal seeks early Supreme Court hearing of its plea against Calcutta High Court verdict

Maintaining that this court's mind is not free from doubt that "the said community (Muslims) has been treated as a commodity for political ends", the bench had said, "This is clear from the chain of events that led to the classification of the 77 classes as OBCs and their inclusion to be treated as a vote bank." Passing the judgement on petitions challenging the provisions of the state's reservation Act of 2012 and reservations granted in 2010, the high court had clarified that the services of citizens of the struck-down classes, who are already in service or have availed the benefit of reservation or have succeeded in any selection process of the state, will not be affected by the order.