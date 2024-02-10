Arundhati Roy: Govt an event management firm

When KPFF co-founder Kasturi Basu, who helmed the conversation, asked her about the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya, she said: “I think it is going to take all of us, including me, a little time to really know what has happened to us and what will happen to us and how we are to live in this new era. What happened on January 22 was also — like what is happening politically everywhere else — a centralisation of Hinduism… Obviously, it was the culmination of a political campaign which has not very much intrinsically to do with religion, but we cannot minimise, and we mustn’t minimise, the impact that it is having psychologically on people.”