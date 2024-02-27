Sandeshkhali: ISF MLA arrested, Cong delegation stopped

Authorities in the North 24 Parganas district have imposed prohibitory orders in the sensitive areas of Sandeshkhali to thwart any untoward incidents.

Expressing surprise over his arrest, Siddique affirmed his intention to meet villagers in Sandeshkhali and underscored his compliance with regulations.

"I don't know why they arrested me. This is several kilometres away from Sandeshkhali. I was going there to meet the villagers. I did not break any rules. Why was I stopped here when prohibitory orders are imposed in Sandeshkhali," Siddique told reporters.

The recent turbulence in Sandeshkhali stems from allegations of sexual abuse and land encroachment by local leaders affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). A woman ISF leader was arrested in the area recently on charges related to the ongoing violence.

Similarly, a delegation from the West Bengal Congress, led by spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy, was prevented from visiting the region and was detained at Dhamakhali before being escorted to Nazat police station.

Expressing frustration over the obstruction, Aich Roy questioned the motives behind the government's actions and lamented suppression of local voices.

"Why are we being stopped from visiting the area? What is the government trying to hide? The state government is not allowing the locals to speak out," Aich Roy said.

Earlier in the day, Siddique, accompanied by two of his security guards, reached Science City around 9 am when a large contingent of Kolkata Police stopped him.

"Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in certain areas in Sandeshkhali. We cannot allow disruption of law and order by allowing people to visit those areas. That's why he (Siddique) was stopped," a senior police officer told PTI.