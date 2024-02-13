Sandeshkhali unrest: Section 144 imposed in vicinity of Basirhat SP office over BJP agitation

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. The protesters claim that Sheikh and his 'gang' captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing women in the area.

Sheikh, who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in Sandeshkhali in connection with a ration scam, was attacked by a mob.

On Monday, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and several other MLAs of the party were stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali. A Congress delegation, too, has reportedly been prevented from visiting the trouble-torn area on Tuesday.