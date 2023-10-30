Singur-Nano project case: Tata Motors wins against West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited

Tata Motors on Monday released a statement saying that an Arbitral proceeding has ruled in their favour in the Singur-Nano project case against the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (‘WBIDC’). They will be receiving a Rs 775.78 crore with an interest of 11 per cent per annum.

"Pending Arbitral proceedings before a three member Arbitral Tribunal has now been finally disposed of by a unanimous Award dated October 30, 2023 in favour of TML whereby the claimant (TML) has been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent (WBIDC) a sum of Rs.765.78 crore with interest thereon @ 11% p.a. from September 1, 2016 till actual recovery thereof," the statement read.

More to follow....