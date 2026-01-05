Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir inspects Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata for proposed mega rally

Kabir said he would seek permission from the authorities to hold the rally, but did not announce a specific date.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsHumayun

Follow us on :

Follow Us