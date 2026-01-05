<p>Kolkata: Humayun Kabir, leader of the newly formed Janata Unnayan Party and suspended <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> MLA, on Monday visited the Brigade Parade Ground here to inspect the venue for a proposed mega political rally, likely to be held by early next month.</p>.<p>Kabir said he would seek permission from the authorities to hold the rally, but did not announce a specific date.</p>.<p>During his visit, a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of 'Go back' and accused Kabir of being a BJP agent.</p>.<p>The protesters briefly gheraoed his vehicle and staged a demonstration.</p>.JUP chief Humayun Kabir's son detained for 'assaulting' policeman, released after 8 hours.<p>Responding to the protest, Kabir said the ruling party was "afraid" and asserted that he would respond with his "strength" at the proposed rally.</p>.<p>TMC distanced itself from Kabir after he laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad.</p>.<p>Making his political intentions clear, Kabir said his primary objective was to unseat the "corrupt" TMC government in the 2026 Assembly elections and establish a transparent administration.</p>.<p>He appealed to people to support what he described as a necessary political change in the state.</p>.‘Dropped because I am Hindu’: Ballygunge candidate accuses JUP chief Humayun Kabir after ticket is revoked.<p>Kabir also invoked the legacy of veteran leader Ghani Khan Choudhury, recalling the era when Congress rallies at the Brigade Parade Ground drew massive crowds and carried significant political influence.</p>.<p>On the expected scale of the event, Kabir said he was aiming to mobilise 10 lakh people at the Brigade Parade Ground to mark what he described as a turning point in Bengal's political landscape. </p>