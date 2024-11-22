'This isn't Bangladesh, learn Hindi': Heated exchange between passengers in Kolkata metro reignites language debate
"You are not in Bangladesh, you are in India. West Bengal is a part of India, you must be learning Hindi. You can speak in Bengali but not in Hindi despite living in India?" a non-Bengali woman said to a fellow metro passenger in Kolkata.
Again a Hindian attack on a Bengali. This Hindian lady racially abusing her as 'Bangladeshi'. The same propaganda that living in India you have to speak in Hindi or get branded as 'anti-national'. It's time one should make a law against Hindi imposition in non-Hindi states. pic.twitter.com/MCCUekuOfP