'This isn't Bangladesh, learn Hindi': Heated exchange between passengers in Kolkata metro reignites language debate

"You are not in Bangladesh, you are in India. West Bengal is a part of India, you must be learning Hindi. You can speak in Bengali but not in Hindi despite living in India?" a non-Bengali woman said to a fellow metro passenger in Kolkata.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 13:24 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 13:24 IST
