Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Three to four people dying by suicide in West Bengal everyday due to SIR anxiety: Mamata Banerjee

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjeespecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us