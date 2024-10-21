Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC blames inaction of BJP-led Centre, Haryana govt for Delhi pollution

Ghose said the BJP-led government is focused on fighting elections and targeting states ruled by non-NDA parties.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 10:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalDelhiTMCHaryanaSagarika Ghose

Follow us on :

Follow Us