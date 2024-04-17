TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar injured in accident in North 24 Parganas district

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader and party candidate for Barasat Lok Sabha constituency Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar received minor injuries when the vehicle she was riding met with a small accident on Tuesday near Madhyamgram in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

Ghosh Dastidar was taken to the Barasat Sub-divisional Hospital where she was discharged after preliminary treatment.

Ghosh Dastidar is seeking re-election from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency.