Homeindiawest bengal

TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar injured in accident in North 24 Parganas district

Last Updated 17 April 2024, 12:46 IST

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader and party candidate for Barasat Lok Sabha constituency Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar received minor injuries when the vehicle she was riding met with a small accident on Tuesday near Madhyamgram in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

Ghosh Dastidar was taken to the Barasat Sub-divisional Hospital where she was discharged after preliminary treatment.

Ghosh Dastidar is seeking re-election from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency.

The accident took place when a speeding car dashed past Dastidar's vehicle when it was moving through Badu Road in Madhyamgram on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

"It is a minor accident. We are talking to the person driving the vehicle. We are looking into the matter," a senior police officer of Barasat Police District told PTI when contacted.

(Published 17 April 2024, 12:46 IST)
West BengalTMCNorth 24 Parganas

