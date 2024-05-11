TMC seeks to apprise President Murmu about 'Sandeshkhali conspiracy'

"The BJP team which had met the President had misguided her. The saffron camp is resorting to lies every now and then. Now we have to follow the right protocol to meet the President if our top leadership gives its approval in this regard", she said.

The BJP had levelled allegations against local Trinamool Congress leaders of Sandeshkhali that they had committed sexual harassment of women in the region. This had been refuted by the Trinamool Congress saying that this was a false narrative of the BJP and the saffron camp had allegedly paid money to women of Sandeshkhali to make "these false allegations".

A purported sting video, the authenticity of which was not verified by PTI, surfaced recently which showed the local BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal admitting that BJP had paid money to women of Sandeshkhali to make false allegations of sexual harassment.

"The BJP has stooped so low that the party has demeaned the prestige of women. They will get a befitting reply in the elections", Panja said.

She also alleged that the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) was also "involved in the conspiracy of the BJP at Sandeshkhali" and the Trinamool Congress will register a complaint against her with the Election Commission.

"The BJP should either apologise for this or keep quiet for now. The saffron party wants to portray that women are not safe in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress regime", she said.

The BJP wanted to reap political gains by making false narratives regarding Sandeshkhali, she said.

Regarding the allegations of outraging of modesty of a woman by the governor of West Bengal C V Ananda Bose, she said the police can make inquiries but cannot start legal proceedings against him as he enjoys immunity under the Constitution.

The Trinamool Congress also alleged that the BJP was also hand-in-gloves with the coal mafia of West Bengal. "Many involved in smuggling of coal were seen during the departure of Home Minister Amit Shah from Durgapur airport on Friday", she alleged.