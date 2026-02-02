Menu
Sreedharan moves ahead with Kerala high-speed rail plan despite Union Budget omission

The office was inaugurated at 9 am by his wife, Radha, who lit a ceremonial lamp. Sreedharan said the space would serve as a contact point for the public to understand the project and raise concerns.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 08:55 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 08:55 IST
