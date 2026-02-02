<p>Malappuram: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Monday formally set the high-speed rail corridor project in motion in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>, opening an office in Ponnani even as the state remains outside the projects announced in the Union Budget.</p>.<p>The office was inaugurated at 9 am by his wife, Radha, who lit a ceremonial lamp. Sreedharan said the space would serve as a contact point for the public to understand the project and raise concerns.</p>.Kerala govt's RRTS a 'foolish venture and an election stunt', says Metroman E Sreedharan.<p>"In the first phase, the office will be used to explain the project to people and clear their doubts," he said.</p>.<p>Public meetings will begin from February 15, starting in Malappuram, before moving to other districts along the proposed route.</p>.<p>With the office opening, official work on the project has begun, Sreedharan said, adding that staff would join in phases.</p>.<p>"Whatever we do must benefit the people and not cause trouble. If problems come, we must solve them and move forward," he said.</p>.<p>Sreedharan said fieldwork would begin in April, with decisions on alignment and station locations taken on the ground.</p>.<p>The project proposes 22 stations, and fieldwork is expected to be completed before June.</p>.<p>Survey work will follow, once public trust is built. "If people are taken into confidence, there is nothing to fear," he said.</p>.<p>Sreedharan said he would proceed without waiting for formal orders, citing the approaching monsoon.</p>.<p>"Time is money. We decided not to waste time," he said.</p>.<p>He said the proposed rail line, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, would have a maximum speed of 200 kmph and would be implemented by the Railway Ministry, with the state government’s views sought after the DPR is prepared.</p>.<p>While Sreedharan remains confident of central approval, the Kerala government is currently pursuing a Regional Rapid Transit System along a similar corridor. </p>