TMC youth leader in Jalpaiguri sent to police custody in abetment to suicide case

Jalpaiguri (WB): A court in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has sent a Trinamool Congress youth wing leader to two-day police custody after he surrendered before it in connection with a case of abetment to suicide of a couple six months ago. Saikat Chatterjee, the ruling TMC youth wing's Jalpaiguri unit president, was on Monday remanded to police custody for two days by the district and sessions court here.