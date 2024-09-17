Trinamool MP quits editorial post of party mouthpiece, wishes PM Modi on birthday

Kolkata: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a Trinamool Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, has resigned as the editor of the party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla, after repeatedly embarrassing the party by striking discordant notes over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

Ray also took to X to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, noting that it coincided with Bhadra Sankranti and Vishwakarma Puja.

“Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji. Incidentally, today is Bhadra Sankranti as per the Bengali calendar and Vishwakarma Puja is also being celebrated,” the TMC MP, who was a few months back removed as the chief whip of the party in the Rajya Sabha, wrote on X, tagging the prime minister.