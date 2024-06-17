Tripura government sending team to train accident site in West Bengal: Official

Agartala: The Tripura government is sending a team to the Kanchanjunga train accident site in West Bengal to provide all possible help to the passengers from the state, an official said on Monday.

At least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured after three rear coaches of the stationary Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, officials said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the accident and is personally monitoring the situation, state's Home Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakravarty told reporters .