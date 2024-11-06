Home
Two journalists held for posting video on Kali Puja vandalism in Bengal

The video shot by the duo could trigger a law and order problem. We will produce them in the court this afternoon, the Police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:42 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 09:42 IST
