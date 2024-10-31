Two more die in Bengal factory fire, toll rises to three

<p>Barasat: Two persons on Thursday succumbed to the injuries they suffered during a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/one-dead-several-injured-in-bengal-oil-manufacturing-unit-blaze-3255558">fire incident</a> at a chemical factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.</p>.<p>The toll in the blaze that broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the factory where crude oil was distilled rose to three.</p>.<p>The two seriously injured persons had been admitted to Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital where they died, police said.</p>.<p>One person died in the incident on Wednesday.</p>