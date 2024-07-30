Urge PM to bring back Netaji's 'remains' from Japan: Grandnephew appeals to Rahul, Kharge

Bose appealed to them to impress upon the PM and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to 'facilitate the long overdue transfer of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's mortal remains from Tokyo to India.' The former vice president of the West Bengal BJP had also written to Modi on Sunday over the matter.