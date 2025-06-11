Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Vehicles torched, five injured as mob clashes with police near Kolkata; BJP seeks central forces

Police said five people were injured in the clash while four were arrested.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 13:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 13:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us