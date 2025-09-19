<p>Mumbai: DBS Bank India has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Agency Bank to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments, becoming the only wholly-owned subsidiary in India to receive such approval.</p><p>With this, customers can make GST payments instantly using the bank’s enterprise digital banking platform, DBS IDEAL. The platform allows users to download GST payment advice, track transactions in real time, and resolve queries through dedicated client service support.</p><p>Apart from IDEAL-based payments, GST payments can also be made via NEFT/RTGS or over the counter at DBS branches. The bank said this facility will help businesses consolidate statutory and commercial payments while streamlining GST compliance through a digital platform.</p>.Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges tractor makers to pass on GST cuts to farmers.<p>“GST compliance is a key priority for enterprises, and at DBS Bank India we are focused on making the process seamless and efficient. By integrating GST payments within DBS IDEAL, we now provide businesses with a secure, intuitive platform that delivers real-time visibility, seamless integration, and greater operational efficiency. This reflects our commitment to providing contextual solutions that help enterprises manage their statutory obligations effectively,” said Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Country Head – Global Transaction Services, Corporate Banking – Financial Institutions and SMEs at DBS Bank India.</p>