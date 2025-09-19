Menu
DBS Bank India gets RBI nod to collect GST payments

The bank said GST payments through its digital platform will allow enterprises to consolidate statutory and commercial payments on one system, improving compliance efficiency.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 18:15 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 18:15 IST
