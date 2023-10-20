Manipur violence to tribute to nude models, Bengal's Durga Puja has it all

Dipto Ghosh, spokesperson of Nabin Pally Durga Puja Committee said, "This is the centenary year of publication of Abol Tabol (a collection of nonsense rhymes in Bengali) and also the death centenary of its creator. The reason behind choosing this theme is to honour both the creation and the creator."

Ray had died just nine days before Abol Tabol was published for the first time in 1923. While the book was published on September 19, the writer died on September 10.