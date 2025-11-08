Menu
WBSSC publishes SLST results; fresh teacher appointments likely by December

The results, uploaded on the commission’s portal on Friday evening, pave the way for filling up around 13,000 assistant teacher vacancies in state-run and state-aided schools.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 04:33 IST
Published 08 November 2025, 04:33 IST
India NewsWest Bengalteacher

