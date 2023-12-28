JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

We don't believe in respecting religions only during elections: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

On her visit to Baba Lokenath temple at Chakla in North 24 Parganas district, she said 'No religion in the world teaches us to preach violence. All religions teach us to be more compassionate and spread love and brotherhood.'
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 09:26 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday emphasised the importance of respecting all religions beyond electoral considerations.

During her visit to Baba Lokenath temple at Chakla in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee urged an end to politicising religions during election periods.

According to Banerjee, religions worldwide do not advocate violence but promote compassion, love, and brotherhood.

She stated, "We must respect all religions. No religion in the world teaches us to preach violence. All religions teach us to be more compassionate and spread love and brotherhood. We don't believe in respecting religions only when an election approaches or politicising it," without directly naming anyone.

Banerjee expressed her vision for West Bengal to be recognised not only as a favoured tourist destination, but also as a hub for religious tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 December 2023, 09:26 IST)
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElectionsTMCKolkataMamata BanerjeeReligion

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT