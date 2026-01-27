Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal: BJP alleges arson bid at 'Bharat Mata' pandal; police suspect short-circuit

Majumdar, the Union Minister of State, alleged that there was also an attempt to vandalise the idol of 'Bharat Mata' inside the pandal.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 05:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalKolkataIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us