<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to senior police officers, including the DGP, over alleged mismanagement during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lionelmessi">Lionel Messi</a> event at the Salt Lake stadium last week.</p>.<p>The state government also suspended Bidhannagar Deputy Police Commissioner Aneesh Sarkar, a statement from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant’s office said.</p>.<p>The actions were taken following the recommendations of the probe panel constituted to investigate the alleged mismanagement during the December 13 event at the Salt Lake football stadium.</p>.<p>The show-cause notice to DGP Rajeev Kumar sought an explanation over the lapses reported at the venue and set a deadline of 24 hours to reply, the statement said.</p>.Probe panel flags 'grave procedural violations' at stadium during Messi event in Kolkata, recommends SIT.<p>Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar was also served a similar show-cause notice and asked to clarify the role and conduct of the commissionerate in the management of the event, which had led to large-scale chaos and vandalism by spectators within the stadium premises on Saturday.</p>.<p>The state government suspended the Bidhannagar deputy commissioner and initiated departmental proceedings against him for reported negligence of duty on the day of the event, the statement said.</p>.<p>Youth Affairs and Sports Department Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha has also been show-caused over the alleged lapses, while the services of Salt Lake stadium Chief Executive Officer Deb Kumar Nandan were withdrawn with immediate effect.</p>.<p>As per recommendations of the three-member probe committee headed by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Roy, the state constituted a Special Investigation Team comprising four senior IPS officers—Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar—to conduct a thorough probe into the stadium chaos which forced the short-termination of the marquee football event.</p>.<p>The chaos led the football superstar to leave the venue early and caused an estimated damage of nearly Rs 2 crore.</p>