West Bengal govt show-causes DGP, others; suspends dy CP of Bidhannagar over Messi event 'mismanagement'

The actions were taken following the recommendations of the probe panel constituted to investigate the alleged mismanagement during the December 13 event at the Salt Lake football stadium.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 11:07 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 11:07 IST
