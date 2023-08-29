Home
West Bengal

West Bengal: Two killed after being hit by truck in Haldia

Protesting against the accident, locals vandalised the truck and blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway, leading to a traffic snarl.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 09:23 IST

Two persons were killed after being hit by a truck in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the busy Girish More area of Haldia town, they said.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians. Besides the two persons killed in the accident, three people were also injured, police said.

Those injured have been admitted to the Haldia hospital and the Tamluk hospital, they said.

Protesting against the accident, locals vandalised the truck and blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway, leading to a traffic snarl.

A large contingent of police led by officers of the Durgachak police station was deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up, officials said.

(Published 29 August 2023, 09:23 IST)
India News West Bengal Accident

