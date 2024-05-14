Home
west bengal

BJP worker surrenders in court in Sandeshkhali case, sent to judicial custody

It is alleged that Das got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 14:51 IST
Barasat: A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday remanded Piyali Das, a woman BJP worker, to judicial custody after she surrendered before it over a criminal case lodged against her.

It is alleged that Das got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court rejected a bail prayer of Das and remanded her to eight days' judicial custody.

The woman filed a complaint against Das in Sandeshkhali police station claiming that Das had got her to sign a blank paper and thereafter allegations of sexual atrocities on her were written on it.

Published 14 May 2024, 14:51 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalCrimeCourtjudicial custody

