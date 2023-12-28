Young TMC leaders need to learn from veterans: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Amid internal debates within the party, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated the importance of showing due respect to senior members while urging the younger generation to learn from their experience.

The controversy surrounding the alleged power tussle between veterans and the emerging generation in TMC came to the fore last month when Banerjee advocated for the acknowledgement of senior members and dismissed the notion that elderly leaders should retire from active politics.

Following this, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, expressed support for the younger generation in the party and emphasised the need to impose a maximum age limit in politics, citing a decline in work efficiency and productivity with advancing age.

"We must respect seniors in the party. We need to learn from their experience. Both the old and the new are essential for the party," she said.

Banerjee also set up a 20-member core committee to address organisational matters within the factionalism-ridden North 24 Parganas district.