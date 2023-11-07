'What a (Ra)man he was! his light continues to illuminate': Jairam Ramesh hails CV Raman on birth anniversary

In a post on X, Ramesh said today is the 135th birth anniversary of Raman, an experimental physicist par excellence.

Raman was the solo recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for his revolutionary work on light scattering carried out at the Indian Association for the Advancement of Science in Calcutta, Ramesh pointed out.

"What is immortalised in science as the Raman Effect was born out of his first voyage to Europe in 1921 and wondering at the beautiful blueness of the Mediterranean Sea," he said.